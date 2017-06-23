BECKETT LEAGUE: Staithes to host table-toppers Valley

Staithes host Beckett Premier Division table-toppers Forge Valley in the tie of the weekend in the Beckett League.
PREMIER DIVISION
Cayton v Cloughton, Ebberston v Filey, Heslerton v Nawton Grange, Settrington v Seamer, Staithes v Forge Valley, Staxton v Scalby
DIVISION ONE
Brompton v Wykeham, Flixton 2nds v Bridington 2nds, Sherburn v Great Habton, Thornton Dale v Staxton 2nds, Wold Newton v Mulgrave
DIVISION TWO
Ganton v Sewerby 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Fylingdales, Scalby 2nds v Cayton 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Ebberston 2nds, Wykeham 2nds v Ravenscar
DIVISION THREE
Flamborough v Snainton, Flixton 3rds v Pickering 3rds, Forge Valley 2nds v Muston, Nawton Grange 2nds v Scarborough Rugby Club, Seamer 2nds v Cayton 3rds
DIVISION FOUR
Cloughton 2nds v Wold Newton 2nds, Filey 2nds v Sherburn 2nds, Mulgrave 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Muston 2nds v Forge Valley 3rds, Ravenscar 2nds v Ganton 2nds (Sunday), Scalby 3rds v Scarborough Nomads, Wykeham 3rds v Heslerton 2nds