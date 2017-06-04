BECKETT LEAGUE: Premier Division - Valley stun Staxton to go top of the pile

Forge Valley stunned Beckett Premier Division leaders Staxton to record a comfortable 72-run victory on Sunday.

Valley amassed 181-9, Joe Bradshaw hitting 60 and Charlie Tindall 40, Rohan Diamond taking 4-27.

Staxton were blown away in reply as they fell to 109 all out, James Tindall (4-30) and Ehtesham (4-40) doing the damage with the ball.

Valley moved to the top of the table as a result of their victory, and champions Staithes closed the gap and took full advantage of Staxton's defeat, beating Filey by eight wickets.

Filey were all out for 147, Ryan Baldry hitting 34, as Chris Morrison took 3-36, before Richard Hegarty (66no), R Wrad (46) and Simon Bowes (30no) guided the champions to 150-2.

Heslerton hammered struggling Cloughton.

Stuart Pickard claimed outstanding figures of 5-7 and Aussie Scott Brennan took 3-12 as Cloughton were all out for 34, Paul Virr hitting 34 of those runs.

Paul Bowes (43no) and Rob Middlewood (28no) then guided Heslerton to 81-0 in reply.

Scalby continued their good run of form with a home win against rock-bottom Nawton Grange.

Joe Hills top-scored as Scalby batted first, skipper Brad Walker adding 26 as they racked up 173-9 before James Ledden's 5-36 ensured Grange could only make 136 in reply, P Marwood hitting 47 and C Allott 35.

Matty Morris took 6-56 to help Seamer to a three-wicket win against Ebberston.

Jonny Mason (66) and Eddie Craggs (31) helped Ebberston post 159 all out, Paul Greenhough taking 3-33 and Morris taking six scalps.

Gregg Chadwick hit 42, Dave Graham 34 and Anthony Jenkinson 25 as Seamer made it to 162-7 after tea, Matty Turnbull, Ady Turnbull and Frankie Beal taking two wickets apiece.

Settrington collected a comfortable 57-run win at home to Cayton.

Eddie Rounthwaite hit 78, A Morley 53, S Beal 50 and Charlie Rounthwaite 32 not out as Settrington posted 238-4.

Eddie Rounthwaite then took 4-31 to help bowl Cayton out for 181, despite Tom Sixsmith smashing 65 and D Walker adding 28.

Sunday June 4

Premier Division

Heslerton 81-0 (P Bowes 43no, R Middlewood 28no) beat *Cloughton 79 all out (P Virr 34, S Pickard 5-7, S Brennan 3-12) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0

Staithes 150-2 (R Hegarty 66no, R Ward 46, S Bowes 30no) beat *Filey 147 all out (R Baldry 34, D Brannan 22, N Robson 21, J Dawson 20, C Morrison 3-36) by 8 wkts. Pts 18:3

*Forge Valley 181-9 (J Bradshaw 60, C Tindall 40, R Diamond 4-27) beat Staxton 109 all out (J Tindall 4-30, Ehtesham 4-40) by 72 runs. Pts 19:5

*Scalby 173-9 (J Hills 39, B Walker 26, M Tissington 22, C Rankin 21, R Skelton 20, N Marwood 3-50) beat Nawton Grange 136 all out (P Marwood 47, C Allott 35. J Ledden 5-36) by 37 runs. Pts 18:6

*Seamer 162-7 (G Chadwick 42, D Graham 34, A Jenkinson 25, M Turnbull 2-21, F Beal 2-37, A Turnbull 2-31) beat Ebberston 159 all out (J Mason 66, E Craggs 31, M Morris 6-56, P Greenhough 3-33) by 3 wkts. Pts 18:6

*Settrington 238-4 (E Rounthwaite 78, A Morley 53, S Beal 50, C Rounthwaite 32no) beat Cayton 181 all out (T Sixsmith 65, D Walker 28, E Rounthwaite 4-31) by 57 runs. Pts 20:6