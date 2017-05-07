BECKETT LEAGUE: Premier Division & Division 1: Heslerton stun champs Staithes

Beckett League Premier Division champions Staithes suffered a shock defeat on the road at Heslerton.

Slow bowler Dan Jeminson (3-19), wily medium pacer Andy Slaughter (2-25) and swing bowler Paul Kinghorn (2-27) ensured Staithes were all out for a disappointing 147, despite Stuart Pearson (37), Richard Hegarty (25) and Simon Bowes (25) all making runs.

Experienced batsman Paul Bowes hit 64 in Heslerton's reply, and although Chris Morrison took 3-24, 27 from Scott Brennan helped the hosts to their target six wickets down in the 41st over.

Staithes' title rivals Staxton took full advantage of their rivals' defeat, claiming 17 points as they beat Filey.

Filey were all out for just 140, Andrew Holtby taking 4-13 and Aussie ace Rohan Diamond claiming 3-45 as only Josh Dawson (37) and Aaron Howard (28) got going with the bat.

Chris Dove shone with the bat in Staxton's reply, hitting an unbeaten 44 to guide his side to their target for the loss of two wickets, Jodie Robson (42) and Dave Morris (37) also contributing to their run chase.

Aussie pace ace Tynan Economou claimed 7-36 to help Scalby to their first win of the season at home to Cayton.

Economou's stunning spell was aided by 2-19 from Pete Beard as Cayton were all out for 161, T Ward hitting 70.

Skipper Bradley Walker led by example in the run chase, hitting an unbeaten 60, while Adam Waugh fell just two short of a half-century with 48 as Scalby made it home for the loss of three wickets.

Cloughton picked up a tense two-wicket victory on the road at fellow promoted side Settrington.

A Devine (57no), G Rounthwaite (41) and Eddie Rounthwaite (36) all contributed to Settrington's 172-5, Aaron Virr taking 3-34.

Skipper Ricky Nock led the Cloughton reply with 64 and Ben Luntley added 57 as Cloughton made it to 174-8, despite veteran slow bowler Andy Monkman taking 4-35.

Ebberston claimed a four-wicket success against Nawton Grange.

Grange were bowled out for 173, P Marwood hitting an unbeaten 73 with support from A Durrant (27), Frankie Beal taking 4-38 and Jordan Welford chipping in with 2-51.

Damian Readman hit 37 and J Mason added 36 as Ebberston achieved their victory target for the loss of six wickets, Durrant claiming 3-40 and T Sharples 2-39.

Seamer won a low-scoring encounter at home to Forge Valley.

Valley were dismissed for just 94 and Paul Greenhough took 4-29, G Visser claimed 2-8, Matty Morris chipped in with 2-25 and his brother Adam Morris also took 2-31 as only Will Tindall (28) contributed with the bat.

Craig Baker hit an unbeaten 52 in the reply, Dave Graham adding 32 as Seamer made it to 95-5, Ethesham scooping 3-20.

Rob Featherstone was in ominous form for Great Habton as he smashed 141 not out to fire his side to a huge 159-run at home to Wold Newton in Division One.

Featherstone's stunning knock helped his side to 251-4, J Stockdale and T Midgley both adding 26 apiece, Charlie Gray claiming 2-28.

Wold Newton's miserable day was completed when they were dismissed for just 92 in reply, J Lumley claiming superb figures of 6-12.

Mulgrave's Arron Leeman also made it past three figures as his 101 helped his side to continue their superb start to the new season with victory at home to Flixton 2nds.

In the clash of the two sides relegated from the top flight last season, Flixton batted first and made 177-9, Jamie Clark hitting 58 and L Smith adding 30, while C Knight (3-18), J Hinchcliffe (3-23) and Craig Thompson (2-34) impressed with the ball.

Leeman made light work of the Flixton bowling attack in reply as his 101 helped the home side home, C Clarkson adding 25 as Mulgrave made it to 178-7, Clark taking 3-36 and Smith 2-53.

Andrew Leeson hammered a superb unbeaten 121 but still ended up on the losing side as Thornton Dale beat Bridlington 2nds by five wickets.

Brid posted 214-8, thanks mainly to Leeson's century, M Clay supporting with 27.

Tim Hunt (57), Andy Hill (42) and Tim Sigsworth (41) all chipped in to ensure Dale cruised to 215-5 and claimed the victory.

Dave Pearson shone with both bat and ball as Wykeham beat Sherburn by three wickets.

Pearson took 4-48 and Stephen Day added 4-35 as Sherburn were skittled out for 149, P Pickard (49) and Craig Sanderson (27) their top run scorers.

Pearson hit 55 in Wykeham's reply, Sam Colling adding 42 not out to help the home side home to 152-7.

Brompton hammered Staxton 2nds by 90 runs.

Tom Pateman (50), Karl Theobald (43), Neil Fletcher (41), Robin Siddle (36) and Tom Noble (35) all made runs as Brompton posted 240-7, Dan Outhart taking 3-46.

Staxton were all out for 150 in reply despite Kyle Outhart hitting 41 and veteran Dave Aldcroft adding 26, Pete Webster taking 4-40 and M Thompson 3-50.

RESULTS:

Premier Division

Cloughton 174-8 (R Nock 64, B Luntley 57, A Monkman 4-35) beat *Settrington 172-5 (A Devine 57no, G Rounthwaite 41, E Rounthwaite 36, A Virr 3-34) by 2 wkts. Pts 15:7

Staxton 142-2 (C Dove 44no, J Robson 42, D Morris 37) beat *Filey 140 all out (J Dawson 37, A Howard 28, D Brannan 24, A Holtby 4-13, R Diamond 3-45) by 8 wkts. Pts 17:3

*Heslerton 148-6 (P Bowes 64, S Brennan 27, C Morrison 3-24) beat Staithes 147 all out (S Pearson 37, R Hegarty 25, S Bowes 25, D Jeminson 3-19, A Slaughter 2-25, P Kinghorn 2-27) by 4 wkts. Pts 17:5

Ebberston 174-6 (D Readman 37, J Mason 36, A Durrant 3-40, T Sharples 2-39) beat *Nawton Grange 173 all out (P Marwood 73no, A Durrant 27, F Beal 4-38, J Welford 2-51) by 4 wkts. Pts 18–6

*Scalby 164-3 (B Walker 60no, A Waugh 48) beat Cayton 161 all out (T Ward 70, T Economou 7-36, P Beard 2-19) by 7 wkts. Pts 18:4

*Seamer 95-5 (C Baker 52no, D Graham 32, Ethesham 3-20) beat Forge Valley 94 all out (W Tindall 28, P Greenhough 4-29, G Visser 2-8, M Morris 2-25, A Morris 2-31) by 5 wkts. Pts 18:2

Division One

*Great Habton 251-4 (R Featherstone 141no, J Stockdale 26, T Midgley 26, C Gray 2-28) beat Wold Newton 92 all out (C Gray 23, D Southwell 22 J Lumley 6-12) by 159 runs. Pts 20:2

*Mulgrave 178-7 (A Leeman 101, C Clarkson 25, J Clark 3-36, L Smith 2-53) beat Flixton II 177-9 (J Clark 58, L Smith 30, C Knight 3-18 J Hinchliffe 3-23, C Thompson 2-34) by 3 wkts. Pts 18:7

Brompton 240-7 (T Pateman 50, K Theobald 43, N Fletcher 41, R Siddle 36, T Noble 35, D Outhart 3-46) beat *Staxton II 150 all out (K Outhart 41, D Aldcroft 26, P Webster 4-40, M Thompson 3-50) by 90 runs. Pts 20:6

*Thornton Dale 215-5 (T Hunt 57, R Boyes, A Hill 42, T Sigsworth 41) beat Bridlington II 214-8 (A Leeson 121no, M Clay 27) by 5 wkts. Pts 19:7

*Wykeham 152-7 (D Pearson 55, S Colling 42no) beat Sherburn 149 all out (P Pickard 49, C Sanderson 27, S Day 4-35, D Pearson 3-48) by 3 wkts. Pts 18:5