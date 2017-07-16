BECKETT LEAGUE: Edwards hits form in Rugby Club success

Kiwi all-rounder Marcus Edwards was in fine form with bat and ball as Scarborough Rugby Club hammered Cayton 3rds by 126 runs in Division Three.

Edwards smashed 86 as Scarborough Rugby Club posted 215-6, Scott Maw adding 66 as Paul Miller took 3-51.

The Kiwi all-rounder then claimed figures of 3-12 as he teamed up with Mark Kelly (3-27) to bowl Cayton out for just 89, Shaun Barrass hitting 24 and Matthew Micklethwaite 23.

Division Three leaders Seamer 2nds beat Muston by three wickets.

Connor Myerscough (2-14) and Archie Graham (2-27) did the damage as Muston finished their innings on 140-7, Phil Marr top-scoring with 23.

Darrol Lewis (31) and Dave Graham (29) were the chief run-scorers in the league leaders' reply as they made it home to 142-7, Darren Newland (3-24), Kyle Orange (2-34) and Jonathon Atkinson (2-16) doing their best to peg the victors back.

Pickering 3rds remain in the promotion hunt as they hammered Forge Valley 2nds by eight wickets.

Valley were all out for 73, depite Ehtesham's 28 not out as James Boyes (5-14) and Tony Evans (5-22) did the damage for the Pikes.

Pickering made it to 74-2 in reply, Dan Hardey hitting 37 not out as Alex Glass took 2-21.

Flixton 3rds were comfortable winners in their home game against visitors Flamborough.

Flamborough finished their innings on 126-8, David Moyes hitting 28 as Jack Stephenson (3-22) and James Brown (2-24) shone with the ball.

Peter Hill (57no) abd Elliott Hatton (53no) then eased Flixton to 131-1 in reply.

Kieran Jackson claimed stunning figures of 4-15 to help Snainton to a comfortable win against Nawton Grange 2nds.

Grange had no answer to Jackson's spell, while Ben Norman also took 3-14 in their innings of 79 all out, before Michael Kipling hit 31 to guide Snainton to 83-3.

Scalby 2nds and Ganton look almost certain to win promotion from Division Two after they both picked up wins.

Scalby 2nds won by four wickets against Wykeham 2nds to stay well clear at the top of the table.

Wykeham posted 126 all out, David Stockhill (30) and Ian Johnson (28) their chief run-makers as young medium pacer Edward Hopper took 4-16 to peg them back.

Lee Kerr hit 58 and Phil Stewart a swashbuckling 30 in reply as Scalby edged to 127-6, despite Scott Wardman taking 3-34.

Ganton stay comfortably in second spot after a four-wicket win against Cayton 2nds.

Paul Pennock hit 50 not out as Cayton posted a total of 142-9, Mark Sayer adding 21 as Liam Cousins (3-39), Greg Cousins (2-7) and Ian Cousins (2-34) teamed up to take the wickets for the promotion-chasers.

Ian Cousins then hit 32 alongside Alistair Limb (32) and Anthony Allison (20) as Ganton made it to 144-6, Simon Stubbs taking 2-23 and Kieran Glave 2-42.

Joe Bayes was the star man as Ravenscar beat Fylingdales.

Bayes top-scored with 64 as Ravencar posted 152-6, Adam Graham adding 25 and Andy Edgar 23 not out as Harry Purves took 2-26.

Graham Kettle (45) and Mark Estill (44) appeared to be steering Dales to their target, but Bayes claimed (2-33) alongside Will Warwick (3-18) and John Nelson (2-31) as the away side fell short on 131-8.

Scarborough 3rds' turmoil continued as they yet again conceded their game, this time against Kirkbymoorside.

Cloughton 2nds remain in pole position in Division Four as they hammered Wykeham 3rds by 10 wickets.

Wykeham were all out for just 30, Grant Elwell's 6-13 and Mikey Barker's 3-16 doing the damage before Mark Pryce smashed 24 not out as Cloughton cruised to 33-0.

They are level on points at the top of the table with Heslerton 2nds, who recorded a comfortable six-wicket win against Muston 2nds.

Marc Dring took 4-12 and Matthew Webster 3-14 to help bowl Muston out for 79 before Heslerton cruised to 81-4, despite Brandon Horsfall's 3-24.

Filey 2nds remain in third spot after they beat Wold Newton 2nds by 111 runs.

David Pooley hit 48, Ellery Liley added 40 and Kyle Scaife contributed 26 to Filey's 199-8, Pete Auty taking 4-54 before Newton fell to 88-7 in reply.

Ganton 2nds also picked up a huge win, beating Forge Valley 3rds by 118 runs.

Ganton made 212-7, Freddie Lockwood 64, Mark Lockwood 56 and Josh Sarup 42no making their runs as Dan Boyle 3-19 and Thomas Atkinson 2-40 took the wickets for Valley.

In reply, Valley were 94 all out despite Christian Reddish hitting 44, Rob Bradley 4-12 and Jake Sarup 4-16 doing the damage.

Thornton Dale 2nds collected a 54-run win against Scarborough Nomads, their bowlers impressing in the victory.

Dale looked in trouble as they were 92 all out, Patrick Stevenson hitting 33 as Ben Atkinson shone with 6-18.

Nomads were blown away in reply as they fell to 38 all out, Will Taylor taking 5-10 and Matthew Firth 3-4.

Sherburn 2nds cruised to a nine-wicket win against rock-bottom Ravenscar 2nds.

Ravenscar ended their innings on 70-6, Simon Boyes taking 2-6 before Ashley Oldroyd's 19 not out helped Sherburn to 71-1.

Mulgrave 2nds stayed fourth, but their game at Scalby 3rds was rained off.

RESULTS

Division Two

*Ganton 144-6 (Ian Cousins 32, Alistair Limb 32, Anthony Allison 20, Simon Stubbs 2-23, Kieran Glave 2-42) beat Cayton II 142-9 (Paul Pennock 50no, Mark Sayer 21, Liam Cousins 3-39, Greg Cousins 2-7, Ian Cousins 2-34) by 4 wkts. Pts 16:5

*Kirkbymoorside beat Scarborough III – Match Conceded by Scarborough III. Pts 20:-10

*Ravenscar 152-6 (Joe Bayes 64, Adam Graham 25, Andy Edgar 23no, Harry Purves 2-26) beat Fylingdales 131-8 (Graham Kettle 45, Mark Estill 44, Will Warwick 3-18, John Nelson 2-31, Joe Bayes 2-33) by 21 runs. Pts 17:5

*Scalby II 127-6 (Lee Kerr 58, Phil Stewart 30, Scott Wardman 3-34) beat Wykeham II 126 all out (David Stockhill 30, Ian Johnson 28, Edward Hopper 4-16) by 4 wkts. Pts 17:5

Division Three

*Flixton III 131-1 (Peter Hill 57no, Elliott Hatton 53no) beat Flamborough 126-8 (David Moyes 28 Jack Stephenson 3-22, James Brown 2-24) by 9 wkts. Pts 16:2

Pickering III 74-2 (Dan Hardey 37no, Alex Glass 2-21) beat *Forge Valley II 73 all out (Ehtesham 28no, James Boyes 5-14, Tony Evans 5-22) by 8 wkts. Pts 19:1

Snainton 83-3 (Michael Kipling 31) beat *Nawton Grange II 79 all out (Kieran Jackson 4-15, Ben Norman 3-14) by 7 wkts. Pts 19:1

*Scarborough Rugby Club 215-6 (Marcus Edwards 86, Scott Maw 66, Martyn Brooks 21, Paul Miller 3-51) beat Cayton III 89 all out (Shaun Barrass 24, Matthew Micklethwaite 23, Marcus Edwards 3-12, Mark Kelly 3-27) by 126 runs. Pts 20:3

*Seamer II 142-7 (Darrol Lewis 31, Dave Graham 29, Darren Newland 3-24, Kyle Orange 2-34, Jonathon Atkinson 2-16) beat Muston 140-7 (Phil Marr 23, Adrian Hammond 22, Connor Myerscough 2-14, Archie Graham 2-27) by 3 wkts. Pts 15:5

Division Four

*Filey II 199-8 (David Pooley 48, Ellery Liley 40, Kyle Scaife 26, Pete Auty 4-54) beat Wold Newton II 88-7 by 111 runs. Pts 17:4

Ganton II 212-7 (Freddie Lockwood 64, Mark Lockwood 56, Josh Sarup 42no, Dan Boyle 3-19, Thomas Atkinson 2-40) beat *Forge Valley III 94 all out (Christian Reddish 44, Rob Bradley 4-12, Jake Sarup 4-16) by 118 runs. Pts 20:3

Heslerton II 81-4 (Brandon Horsfall 3-24) beat *Muston II 79 all out (Marc Dring 4-12, Matthew Webster 3-14) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

*Scalby III drew with Mulgrave II – No Play Possible. Pts 5:5

Thornton Dale II 92 all out (Patrick Stevenson 33, Ben Atkinson 6-18) beat *Scarborough Nomads 38 all out (Will Taylor 5-10, Matthew Firth 3-4) by 54 runs. Pts 15:5

*Sherburn II 71-1 (Ashley Oldroyd 19no) beat Ravenscar II 70-6 (Simon Boyes 2-6) by 9 wkts. Pts 13:0

Cloughton II 33-0 (Mark Pryce 24no) beat *Wykeham III 30 all out (Grant Elwell 6-13, Mikey Barker 3-16) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0