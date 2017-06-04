BECKETT LEAGUE: Divisions Two, Three & Four - Geall grabs hat-trick in Scalby win

Scalby 2nds all-rounder Antony Geall grabbed a hat-trick as his side beat Ravenscar by 109 runs in Division Two.

Matthew Tissington hit a rapid 54 and Lee Kerr a studious 51 as Scalby racked up 200-8, D Russell (2-24) and J Murrell (2-53) contributing with the ball.

Ravenscar's reply failed to gather momentum as Geall (3-10) and Connor Carson (2-28) helped bowl the hosts out for just 91, skipper Shaun Bayes top-scoring with 20.

Ganton continued their superb start to the season as they made it six wins on the bounce after beating Ebberston 2nds by five wickets.

Liam Cousins' 2-22 and Ian Cousins' 2-34 helped ensure Ebberston could only post 138-5, M Horsley hitting 44 and D Bentley 41.

Liam Cousins then hit an unbeaten 35 in reply, Robbie Milner top-scoring with 52 as Ganton made it to 141-5 despite two wickets for G Hardie and T Holmes.

Fylingdales kept up the pressure on the top two and piled more misery on rock-bottom Scarborough 3rds.

Scarborough 3rds were all out for just 63, Damian Foster hitting 39 of those as Stephen Husband took 3-20.

Mark Estill then hit 39 as Dales cruised to 64-2.

Sewerby 2nds grabbed a narrow one-wicket win at Wykeham 2nds.

Wykeham posted 155-9, Thomas Poor hitting 44 not out, Ian Thompson 31 and C Remmer 31, A Porter (3-39), C Roche (2-29) and I Jones (2-23) doing the damage with the ball for the clifftop club.

Sewerby made hard work of reaching their target, A Shipley hitting 68 and I Dennis 31, but they lost nine wickets in the process as J Wilson (4-22), Steve Day (2-27) and Thompson (2-34) made things interesting.

Veteran Howard Mudd did the damage with the cherry to guide Kirkbymoorside to a four-wicket success at home to Cayton 2nds.

Mudd's 5-17, aligned to 3-29 from J Harper and 2-19 from Jez Underwood helped ensure Cayton were back in the pavilion for just 109.

J Magson (34) and A Bayes (24) then fired Kirkby to 110-6 despite two wickets apiece for M Nettleton and S Stubbs.

Forge Valley 2nds continued their fine start to the season as they beat Scarborough Rugby Club by 131 runs to stay top of the pile in Division Three.

Andrew Toal's 58 fired Forge to 136 all out, L Williams (5-47) and S Norris (3-51) hampering their innings.

That proved just enough for Valley though as Rugby Club were all out for 130 despite Joe Lenton's 42. Rich Webster (6-29) and Shaun Topham (3-34) shining with the ball.

Snainton hammered Muston by eight wickets to stay in second spot.

Muston were rolled over for just 58, Leigh Watson taking 4-11 and Liam Cooper 3-16.

Ben Norman then hit 31 as Snainton cruised to 61-2.

Corey Towell hammered 95 to help Seamer 2nds to a seven-wicket against Pickering 3rds.

Towell's 95 was supported by 34 not out from Phil Metcalfe and 29 from D Allen as Seamer made it to 197-3 in reply to the Pikes' 193-7.

Dan Hardy (78), S Temple (43), and Max Harland (27) hit the runs for Pickering, while A Graham took 3-19 and Jamie Haxby 3-51 for the victors.

D Smith smashed a superb unbeaten 102 and P Ward ended 87 not out as Nawton Grange 2nds grabbed a comprehensive 100-run win at home to Flamborough.

Grange posted 232-4 before Flamborough ended on 132-7, skipper Marcos Garcia hitting 37 as P Wilson took 3-18.

Cayton 3rds were bowled out for just 45 as they lost by 131 runs at home to Flixton 3rds.

Pete Hill (36), A Warters (38) and T Rudeforth (26) shone with the bat in Flixton's 176-8, Shafiq Iqbal taking 2-43.

J Stephenson (3-14) and J Harris (3-15) then had too much for the Cayton batsmen.

Heslerton 2nds stay top of Division Four after bowling Forge Valley 3rds out for just 47 in their 10-wicket success.

Valley had no answers to the bowling of A Sellars (4-6) and J Lay (2-17) as they were bowled out for 47, before I Dade hit 28 not out as Heslerton cruised to 48-0.

A Jacobs smashed a superb unbeaten 107 as Mulgrave 2nds hammered Sherburn 2nds by nine wickets to stay in second spot.

Sherburn were all out for 135, Paul Mills top-scoring with 31 and D Bean hitting 26 as C Fox took 5-36 and L Jackson 3-26 for Mulgrave, who then crusied to 136-1 as Jacobs and Jackson (20no) found runs easy to come by.

Another side who failed to find form with the bat were Scarborough Nomads, who were all out for just 56 in their 102-run reverse against Ganton 2nds.

Jake Sarup (35) and Josh Sarup (25) were Ganton's top-scorers in their 158-9, T Hulme taking 3-44.

Nomads never got going in reply and were dismissed with just 56 runs on the board.

Cloughton 2nds cruised to a seven-wicket success against rock-bottom Ravenscar 2nds.

Ravenscar were all out for just 81, despite the best efforts of A Edgar (29) and Andrew Bloomfield (25), Lewis Taylor taking 4-12.

Liam Salt hit 44 and Sean Exley 27 in reply as Cloughton cruised to 82-3, despite Edgar's 2-12.

Ben Briggs hammered 88 as Filey 2nds trounced Scalby 3rds by 109 runs.

Briggs top-scored and K Scaife added 29 as Filey posted 182 all out, Thomas Hendry taking 6-47.

Jamie Gilbank then took 5-17 as Scalby were all out for just 73.

Robin Shepherdson enjoyed a fantastic afternoon with the ball as his 7-15 helped Wykeham 3rds beat Muston 2nds by 31 runs.

George Shannon top-scored with 32 as Wykeham posted 141-8, M Lane (30) and T Wrightson (27) also contributing as B Gregory, G Hanson and Dave Meer all took two wickets each.

Despite John Precious hitting 40 in reply, the rest of the Muston batting line up had no answer to Shepherdson as they were all out for 110.

C Hodgson impressed with bat and ball as Wold Newton 2nds beat Thornton Dale 2nds by 43 runs.

Hodgson hit 35 as Newton posted 120-9, T Snowdon taking 4-29 and R Vance bagging 3-28.

Dale were all out for 77 in reply, Hodgson taking 5-26 and David Stockdale 3-32.