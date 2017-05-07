BECKETT LEAGUE: Divisions Two, Three & Four - Exley excels in Cloughton 2nds win

Sean Exley smashed 110 to help fire Cloughton 2nds to a 192-run drubbing of Forge Valley 3rds in Division Four of the Beckett League.

Exley's century was supported by 36 from Mikey Barker, 35 from T Owenson and Lewis Taylor's 26 as Cloughton posted 255, J Wilson taking 3-55.

Valley were all out for just 63 in reply, Barker taking 4-29 and Daniel Virr 2-0.

Lee Plant enjoyed a sensational afternoon as he hit 84 and took 8-5 to help Filey 2nds to a 149-run win at Scarborough Nomads.

Plant smashed 84 as Filey posted 203-8, Aussie Rhiannon Graham adding 40 while Sumantra De took 3-37.

Filey's star man with the bat then shone with the ball, running through the Nomads batting line up with outstanding figures of 8-5 as the home side were dismissed for just 54.

Another bowler in superb form was M Webster of Heslerton 2nds, his spell of 5-7 and Mark Dring's 4-24 dismissing Sherburn 2nds for just 59, despite Daley Wharton hitting 29.

Heslerton made it safely to 60-2 to claim the 19-point victory.

Mulgrave 2nds hammered Ganton 2nds by 133 runs.

C Spenceley smashed 88 and N Gibson added 25 as Mulgrave posted a huge 230-8, R Milner claiming 5-59.

Ganton were all out for just 97 in replt, M Lockwood hitting 48 as C Fox took 4-15.

Phil Stewart smashed 64 to help Scalby 3rds to an eight-wicket victory at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

L White (33) and S Clapton (31) helped Dale post 136-9, Tom Hendry taking 3-28 and Tashken Turan 3-41.

Stewart and fellow opener Tim Barton (45) set Scalby on their way and the home side made it comfortably to 137-2.

Muston 2nds beat Wold Newton 2nds by 20 runs.

John Precious hit 65 as Muston racked up 161, G Taylor taking 3-9.

D Meer's 4-28 helped restrict Wold Newton to 141-8 in reply, despite S Harrison hitting a superb 82.

Wykeham 3rds' home game against Ravenscar 2nds was abandoned after a serious injury called a halt to the game.

The home side had posted 118, Jon Stokoe taking 3-48 as only J Hill got going with the bat as he hit 30.

Ravenscar were 49-2 when bowler Graham Shannon was struck in the eye, resulting in the game being abandoned.

Snainton collected 20 points as they dominated their game against Cayton 3rds in Division Three, winning by 129 runs.

M Kipling hit 87 and Rob Holt added 57 as Snainton made 233-8 batting first, R Hill taking 5-63.

Kipling then took 5-15 to help end Cayton's reply well short on 104 all out, Leigh Watson also taking 3-21 as only S Iqbal (42) got going with the bat.

Amol Gaikwad was the star man as Scarborough Rugby Club claimed a 41-run win at Muston.

Gaikwad hit 67 not out as Rugby Club made 181-8, M Truelove taking 3-48.

Muston were all out for 140 in reply, Gaikwad taking 4-33, K Orange (37), Andy Burrell (34) and Truelove (27) hitting the runs for the home team.

Pickering 3rds hammered Flamborough in a one-sided affair.

Flamborough ended their innings on 111-6, Marcos Garcia hitting 37, Andy Dixon adding 29, while M Harland took 2-11 and T Evans 2-12.

Pickering's reply was imperious, D Walker (64no) and Dan Hardy (49no) ensuring they made it to 116-0.

Seamer 2nds claimed a three-wicket win at Forge Valley 2nds.

Valley were all out for 122 despite G Gibson making a superb unbeaten 72, J McNeil taking 5-29 and Connor Myerscough 3-28.

Despite S Ali taking 5-30, Seamer made it to 124-7.

Ebberston 2nds beat Scarborough 3rds by 154 runs in Division Two.

The home team posted 249 all out, Ben Lockey (56), Mike Horsley (46) and T Holmes (32) their run scorers as E Hopper claimed 4-42.

Scarborough were dismissed for 95 in reply, K Rutter hitting 32 of those as S Woodhead (4-20) and Holmes (4-30) shone with the ball.

Fylingdales also collected a comfortable win from a one-sided win against Kirkbymoorside.

Dales made 237-9, G Kettle making 72 with support from R Storey (56) and H Purves (36), R Underwood taking 4-44.

Kirkby were all out for just 72 in reply, Purves taking 5-23.

Scalby 2nds sealed a 49-run win from their game at Cayton 2nds.

Alex White hit 49, Adrian Hollingsworth added 35 not out and skipper Paul Marton made 31 as Scalby posted 196-8, C Denton taking 3-45 and Daz Jones and Ian Dennis grabbing two wickets apiece.

Denton hit an unbeaten 40 in the reply, Dennis added 33 and Kieran Glave made 24, but 3-27 from Gareth Edmonds, 2-28 from Sam Fox, Aidan Thomas' 2-35 and Tony Geall's 2-47 ensured Cayton were all out for 147.

Joe Bayes hit 52 to help fire Ravenscar to a 30-run win against Wykeham 2nds.

Ravenscar were 126 all out as Shaun Bayes added 30 to support his brother's 52, Scott Wardman taking 4-31 and Ian Thompson 3-16.

That total proved to be enough as Jish Rewcroft took 3-29, Joe Bayes added to his efforts with the bat by claiming 3-30 and B Bhas took 2-20 as Wykeham were all out for 96, D Corcoran hitting 25.

RESULTS:

Division Two

Scalby II 196-8 (A White 49, A Hollingsworth 35no, P Marton 31, C Denton 3-45, D Jones 2-35, I Dennis 2-36) beat *Cayton II 147 all out (C Denton 40no, I Dennis 33, K Glave 24, G Edmonds 3-27, S Fox 2-28, A Thomas 2-35, T Geal 2-47) by 49 runs. Pts 19:6

*Ebberston II 249 all out (B Lockey 56, M Horsley 46, T Holmes 32, E Hopper 4-42) beat Scarborough III 95 all out (K Rutter 32, S Woodhead 4-20, T Holmes 4-30) by 154 runs. Pts 20:5

*Fylingdales 237-9 (G Kettle 72, R Storey 56. H Purves 36, J Underwood 4-44) beat Kirkbymoorside 72 all out (H Purves 5-23) by 165 runs. Pts 20:4

*Ravenscar 126 all out (J Bayes 52,S Bayes 30, S Wardman 4-31, I Thompson 3-16) beat Wykeham II 96 all out (D Corcoran 25, T Poor 23, J Rewcroft 3-29, J Bayes 3-30, B Bhas 2-20) by 30 runs. Pts 17:5

* Playing Sunday - Sewerby II v Ganton

Division Three

Snainton 233-8 (M Kipling 87, R Holt 57, R Hill 5-63) beat *Cayton III 104 all out (S Iqbal 42, M Kipling 5-15, L Watson 3-21) by 129 runs. Pts 20:5

Seamer II 124-7 (S Ali 5-30) beat *Forge Valley II 122 all out (G Gibson 72no, J McNeil 5-29, C Myerscough 3-28) by 3 wkts. Pts 16:4

Scarborough Rugby Club 181-8 (A Gaikwad 67no, M Truelove 3-48) beat *Muston 140 all out (K Orange 37, A Burrell 34, M Truelove 27, A Gaikwad 4-33) by 41 runs. Pts 19:6

*Pickering III 116-0 (D Walker 64no, D Hardy 49no) beat Flamborough 111-6 (M Garcia 37, A Dixon 29, M Harland 2-11, T Evans 2-12) by 10 wkts. Pts 14:1

Division Four

Mulgrave II 230-8 (C Spenceley 88, N Gibson 25, R Milner 5-59) beat *Ganton II 97 all out (M Lockwood 48, C Fox 4-15) by 133 runs. Pts 20:4

*Scalby III 137-2 (P Stewart 64, T Barton 45, P Waring 2-14) beat Thornton Dale II 136-9 (L White 33, S Clapton 31, T Hendry 3-28, T Duran 3-41) by 8 wkts. Pts 16:3

Filey II 203-8 (L Plant 84, R Graham 40, S De 3-37) beat *Scarborough Nomads 54 all out (L Plant 8-5) by 149 runs. Pts 20:4

Heslerton II 60-2 beat *Sherburn II 59 all out (D Wharton 29, M Webster 5-7, M Dring 4-24) by 8 wkts. Pts 19:1

Muston II 161 all out (J Precious 65, G Taylor 3-9) beat *Wold Newton II 141-8 (S Harrison 82, D Meer 4-28) by 20 runs. Pts 17:7

*Wykeham III 118 all out (J Hill 30, J Briggs 21, J Stokoe 3-48) drew with Ravenscar II 49-2 – Match Abandoned by mutual agreement due to Injury. Pts 7–10

Cloughton II 255 all out (S Exley 110, M Barker 36, T Owenson 35, L Taylor 26, J Wilson 3-55) beat *Forge Valley III 63 all out (M Barker 4-29, D Virr 2-0) by 192 runs. Pts 20 - 5