BECKETT LEAGUE: Divisions 2, 3 & 4 - Webster works wonders in Heslerton 2nds win

Matthew Webster starred with bat and ball in Heslerton 2nds' 103-run win against Mulgrave 2nds in Division Four.

Table-toppers Heslerton 2nds cruised to victory in the battle of first versus third, Webster's 59 helping them to 156-9, L Jackson (3-26) and I Ingham (2-16) contributing with the ball.

In reply, Mulgrave 2nds' batsmen had no answer to Webster, who claimed 4-6 alongside Paul Kinghorn's 3-21 as the away side were all out for just 53.

Cloughton 2nds stayed second after a 49-run success against Thornton Dale 2nds.

Mark Pryce (48), Mikey Barker (35) and Liam Salt (26) fired Cloughton to 191 before Dale were 142-9 in reply, W Taylor hitting 32.

Ben Storry claimed superb figures of 7-31 to help Forge Valley 2nds to a 28-run win against Sherburn 2nds.

Valley posted 161-6, Storry hitting 41 not out with support from Eric Hall's 34, D Bean and A Oldroyd taking two wickets each.

Storry's seven-for then ensured Sherburn crumbled to 133 all out, C Cousins hitting 32, C Miles 30 and Oldroyd adding 29.

Filey 2nds stayed in the promotion hunt after a 59-run win against Ganton 2nds.

Nathan Vernon hammered 82 and Jamie Gregory added 66 as Filey were 227 all out, F Bradley taking 3-40 and Jake Sarup 3-44.

Lewis Adams then claimed 5-42 as Ganton were bowled out for 168 in reply, E Cooper (59), Freddie Lockwood (32) and Dan Reardon (25) contributing with the bat.

Stanley Jackson rolled back the years as he took 3-1 to help Scalby 3rds to an 88-run win at Ravenscar 2nds.

Freddie Schmuck hit a composed 53 and Jackson added 21 as Scalby posted 135-8, R Welford and first-team skipper Jish Rewcroft taking two wickets each.

Jon Stokoe hit 24 in reply, but Jackson's superb 3-1 alongside 3-11 from Turkish swing bowler Tashken Turan and 2-9 from Luke Howland saw the hosts all out for just 47.

Sumantra De and Anosh George put in fine performances as Scarborough Nomads beat Muston 2nds.

De took 3-26 and Anosh George 4-27 as Muston ended on 133 all out, Max Truelove hitting 43 and M Precious adding 29, before De hit 50 and George 46 as Nomads made it to 137-6, Precious taking 4-19.

Lewis Eustace took 5-28 to help Wykeham 3rds to a 17-run win against Wold Newton 2nds.

Newton must have fancied their chances of victory at the tea interval, having restricted Wykeham to 117-6, Robin Shepherson hitting 28 and C Hodgson taking 2-28.

But Eustace ensured Wykeham's win as his five-for saw Newton end on 100-9, Stuart Harrison hitting 42.

John Flinton was the star man as Forge Valley 2nds beat Pickering 3rds by 34 runs in Division Three.

Flinton top-scored for Valley with 47 as they posted 166 all out, Jaymaine White hitting 34 while J Boyes took 3-23 and L Shepherd 2-19.

Flinton then took 2-4 as Pickering fell to 132 al out, A Noble (3-25) and L Calvert (3-46) also chipping in as only M Shepherd's 42 and 24 from G Newton troubled the scorers.

An all-round effort from Simon Glave helped Cayton 3rds past Scarborough Rugby Club.

Glave hit 55 as Cayton posted 164-8, Joe Lenton taking 3-30, before his 3-26 and 3-19 from C Lumsdon helped skittle the Rugby Club side for just 76.

Jake Hatton hit 61 not out to help Flixton 3rds to victory at Flamborough.

Flamborough skipper Marcos Garcia hit 39 not out in his side's 120-8, Pete Hill (4-22) and Finlay Ward (2-29) doing the damage with the ball before Hatton's innings helped his side to 122-3.

Seamer 2nds beat Muston by seven wickets.

Muston were all out for 169 despite Andy Burrell hammering 71 with support from Rich Burrell 27, and G Hanson 25, Connor Myerscough taking 4-46.

Josh Broadhead hit an unbeaten 55 in reply, while he was supported by Phil Metcalfe, who added 40, J Griffin (32) and D Allen (25), as Seamer made it to 171-3.

Nawton Grange 2nds edged out Snainton in a low-scoring contest.

Grange could only post 124 all out, J Dunn hitting 48 while Leigh Watson took 3-45, but despite Ryan Cooper's 46, Snainton fell short on 110 all out, N Marwood (4-51) and P Ward (3-30) doing the damage.

Scalby 2nds moved to the top of the Division Two table after a hard-fought win at Sewerby 2nds.

The Sewerby skipper won the toss and asked Scalby to bat first, the away side moving to 219-9, Tom Gregory top-scoring with a quickfire 41, supported by Daniel Gregory (35), Lee Kerr (31) and Gareth Edmunds (30), B Leeson taking 3-49.

Despite losing early wickets, a swashbuckling 118 not out from Calvin Roche gave Sewerby a fighting chance.

But after the departure of Leeson for a composed 28, Sewerby fell away to 194-5.

Previous table-toppers Ganton suffered a shock defeat at Ebberston 2nds.

Ady Turnbull hit 59 and Mike Horsley and Jason Oakley both added 33 apiece as Ebberston made it to 170-7, which proved to be ample as Ganton were all out for just 100 in reply, Jack Oakley taking 6-21 as only John Bannister troubled the scorers as he made 27.

Fylingdales stayed in the hunt for promotion with an 88-run win against Ravenscar.

Dales racked up 201-9, Mark Estill hitting 36 and Guy Shrimpton 29, before Barry Heyes (4-57), Harry Purves (3-12) and Stephen Husband (3-15) helped ensure Ravenscar were all out for just 113, despite L Holdsworth hitting 46.

Jez Underwood shone with the ball as Kirkbymoorside beat Wykeham 2nds by 95 runs.

M Thompson (58) and A Magson (39) top-scored for Kirkby, Scott Wardman taking 4-57, before Underwood's 5-23 and 3-20 from veteran Howard Mudd ensured Wykeham were 79 all out.

Scarborough 3rds conceded their game against Cayton 2nds.