BECKETT DIVS 2, 3 & 4: Ganton sink Wykeham 2nds

Ganton kept up their flying start to the Readers Scarborough Beckett League second division season with a 65-run win at home to lowly Wykeham 2nds.

Ganton only made it to 132-9, Alistair Limb hitting 35 and Anthony Allison 24 not out, James Wilson grabbing 3-19, but the visitors then slumped to 67 all out.

James Richardson snapped up 4-30 and Greg Cousins 3-13 for the leaders.

Scalby 2nds secured a 24-run home win against Fylingdales.

Matthew Tissington smashed an unbeaten 59 for the hosts as they racked up 205-7, Dave Holborn adding 49, Lee Kerr 34 and Tynan Economou 25, Mark Estill taking 3-47.

Chris Hurworth's undefeated 71 to keep Dales in the hunt for victory, with Barry Heyes smacking a fine 66 and Harry Purves 25, but tight bowling from Tony Geall (3-35) pegged the away side to 181-7.

Will Warwick and Binooj Bhas took 3-30 and 3-8 respectively as Ravenscar dismissed visitors Cayton 2nds for 97, the latter taking two wicket in two balls, the first to an amazing diving catch from Ivan Kirk.

Joe Bayes also took the final two wickets in his four-ball spell as Cayton lost their last four wickets without a run being scored.

John Crowe was the only Cayton batsman to shine with 36, and the game was well set up with the hosts on 24-2 when the heavens opened to halt play.

Jason Oakley's 87 not out was in vain as Ebberston 2nds had made 128-2 when rain stopped play at Kirkbymoorside.

Sewerby 2nds earned a 20-point haul as Scarborough 3rds conceded their game on Saturday morning.

There was a controversial end to the game between Cayton 3rds and Forge Valley 2nds in Division Three, the visitors only needing eight runs to win when the umpires took the players off due to rain.

Cayton were skittled for 52 in 37.2 overs and Valley looked to be easing to victory at 45-2 from only seven overs when the elements intervened.

Seamer 2nds won by 21 runs at Flamborough in a game dominated by bowlers.

Visitors Seamer looked to be in trouble after being dismissed for 100, Corey Towell hitting 21 and Derek Moyse took 2-14.

Steve Winwood gave Seamer the upper hand with 4-30 as Flamborough were bowled out for 79, G Harvey hitting a plucky 35.

Leaders Snainton were dismissed for 110 in their game at home to Flixton 3rds, with the visitors 8-0 in reply when the game was washed out.

Liam Cooper hit 39 for the hosts while veteran Pete Hill took 4-26 for Flixton.

Muston had made their way to 68-6 before the wet weather wiped out their game at Nawton Grange 2nds, Andy Burrell hitting 32 and George Bentley scooping 4-25 for the hosts.

There was no play between Scarborough Rugby Club and Pickering 3rds.

Muston 2nds' Brandon Horsfall scooped an amazing 7-5 as the Division Four promotion-chasers crushed strugglers Ravenscar 2nds by 10 wickets.

The visitors limped to 29 all out from 29 overs and Muston's openers knocked off the required runs in just 4.3 overs.

Teenager Tyler Beck was the all-round star as Forge Valley 3rds won by 91 runs at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Steve Boyes struck 72, Stephen Smith 56 and Beck 30 as Valley reached 194-3, then Beck took 3-18 as Wykeham were dismissed for 103.

Sherburn 2nds won by three wickets at home to lowly Ganton 2nds.

Dan Bean's 6-33 from 12 overs saw Sherburn skittle Ganton for 94 in 36 overs, and despite top bowling from Freddie Bradley (3-17 in six overs, Sherburn edged home thanks to Matthew Lickes' 32.

Filey 2nds made it to 129-9 from 32 overs before rain stopped proceedings at home to Thornton Dale 2nds, Lewis Adams hitting 32 and Mike Johnson 35 while veteran slow bowler John Ellis bagging three wickets for Dale.

Cloughton 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds and Scalby 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds were both abandoned without a ball being bowled, Scarborough Nomads conceding their game at leaders Heslerton 2nds on the morning of the game.

Division Two

*Ganton 132-9 (A Limb 35, A Allison 24no, J Wilson 3-19) beat Wykeham II 67 all out (J Richardson 4-30, G Cousins 3-13) by 65 runs. Pts 17:4

Ebberston II 128-2 (J Oakley 87no, P Lockey 30) drew with *Kirkbymoorside – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 7:6

Cayton II 97 all out (J Crowe 36, B Bhas 3-8, W Warwick 3-30) drew with *Ravenscar 24-2 – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 6:10

*Scalby II 205-7 (M Tissington 59no, D Holborn 49, L Kerr 34, T Economou 25, M Estill 3-47) beat Fylingdales 181-7 (C Hurworth 71no, B Heyes 66, H Purves 25, T Geall 3-35, A Hollingsworth 2-29) by 24 runs. Pts 18:7

*Sewerby II beat Scarborough III – Match Conceded by Scarborough III. 20:-10

Division Three

*Cayton III 52 all out drew with Forge Valley II 45-2 – Rain Stopped Play Pts 6:10

Seamer II 100 all out (C Towell 21, D Moyse 2-14) beat *Flamborough 79 all out (G Harvey 35, S Winwood 4-30, C Myerscough 2-26) by 21 runs. Pts 16:5

Muston 68-6 (A Burrell 32, G Bentley 4-25) drew with *Nawton Grange II – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 5:8

Scarborough Rugby Club drew with Pickering III – No Play Possible. Pts 5:5

*Snainton 110 all out (L Cooper 39, P Hill 4-26) drew with Flixton III 8-0 – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 6:10

Division Four

*Cloughton II drew with Mulgrave II – No Play Possible. Pts 5:5

*Filey II 129-9 (M Johnson 35, L Adams 32, J Ellis 3-36) drew with Thornton Dale II – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 7:9

*Forge Valley III 194-3 (S Boyes 72, S Smith 56, T Beck 30) beat Wykeham III 103 all out (T Beck 3-18) by 91 runs. Pts 19:2

Heslerton II beat Scarborough Nomads – Match Conceded by Scarborough Nomads. 20:-10

*Muston II 30-0 (J McMillan 15no, J Precious 13no) beat Ravenscar II 29 all out (B Horsfall 7-5) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0

*Scalby III drew with Wold Newton II – No Play Possible. Pts 5:5

*Sherburn II 95-7 (M Lickes 32, F Bradley 3-17) beat Ganton II 94 all out (R Horsman 25, D Bean 6-33) by 3 wkts. Pts 17:3