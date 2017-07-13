Aussie ace Marsh lines up for Tykes at Sewerby T20

Yorkshire’s new Australian signing Shaun Marsh is included in the Tykes team for Sunday’s T20 Steven Patterson testimonial game at Sewerby, 1.30pm start.

Marsh is part of a very strong Yorkshire side who will tackle the home team this weekend as part of the benefit year for pace bowler Patterson.

The Yorkshire team is as follows: Patterson, Adam Lyth, Ryan Sidebottom, Marsh, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jack Leaning, Will Rhodes, Azeem Rafiq, Matthew Fisher, Karl Carver, Alec Drury.

The Tykes will bat first against the hosts, whose team is: Adrian Long (captain), Nick Gibson, Chris Mann, Scott Cooper, Matthew Rennoldson, Steve Janney, Sam Wragg, Andy Smith, Ben Traves, Lyndon Warcup, Lewis Beasley.

Sewerby president Ken Saul is looking forward to the big day.

He said: “It should be a tough test for our lads against a very strong Yorkshire side, and although they will obviously start as strong favourites some of our lads have been among the runs this season.”

The bar will be open for the game, while food will be served throughout and teas will also be available.

There is a special £50 cash prize for any player who manages to hit the ball over the clifftop without touching the ground.

The club are also planning a raffle on the day.

The admission price for the T20 game is £5 for adult non-members, which includes a free ticket for a raffle for a Sewerby CC jumper.

Junior non-members pay £1, but don’t get a raffle ticket.

Members prices are £3 for adults and free for juniors.

Sewerby CC members can park around the pitch on Sunday afternoon, but all non-member spectators are instructed to park at the pay and display car park on Sewerby Road near the model village.