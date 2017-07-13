Ziggy’s back home after 10 months away

When Ziggy the cat went missing from home last August, his owners plastered the local area with posters, hoping someone might have spotted him.

But as the weeks went by, they began to accept they probably wouldn’t see him again.

However, after 10 months on the road, Ziggy is finally back with Phil Bonnett and his wife Jan. He was found in Bempton and the fact he had been mircro-chipped allowed him to be reunited with his owners.

Phil said: “We couldn’t understand why he disappeared but we didn’t think we’d see him again. It’s quite amazing.

“The lady in Bempton said she had been feeding him for around six weeks but what he has been doing before that, we really don’t know.”

Ziggy and his friend Ammy had been feral or abandoned cats when they were taken in by the Bonnetts around four years ago.

“He was so frightened when he first came to us. It was 18 months before we could touch him.”

Phil praised the RSPCA for their work in bringing his family back together and a reward he had put up for Ziggy’s return will now be used to help other pet owners.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are all delighted that Ziggy has been found safe and well and re-united with his owners.

“This happy story proves how beneficial a micro-chip is and the fact that the details at PetLog were up to date. Cats can be returned to their owners very quickly when this is the case.

“The lady who contacted us about Ziggy has very kindly passed on the reward to us as a donation so we are going to use this to hold another free micro-chip month again in July.

“It costs the RSPCA over £200 to take any un-neutered cat into their care and this is if they just need basic veterinary care and the minimum of three weeks boarding until they are fully vaccinated so paying for a micro-chip is a good investment for us if it reduces the number of unclaimed strays.

“We have provided all our veterinary practices with micro-chips for several years to enable them to micro-chip any animal at a much reduced cost.”