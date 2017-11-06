Letter: Staff go the extra mile

I would like to thank the staff and management at Morrison’s at Bridlington for their help on Thursday when my disabled buggy broke down.

The young lady on the service counter and the young man who took me home with my shopping and picked the charger up and took it back to Morrison’s and put it on charge for me, also thank you to the management for allowing the buggy to stay there overnight and charge up.

I picked it up next morning and drove her home. Thanks again.

Linda Shaw

Easton Road

Bridlington

