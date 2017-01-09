Letter: Nanny state swim action

People who enjoy a festive dip in the sea on Christmas Day do so completely out of personal choice and often in generous aid of charity.

Unsurprisingly there has been no attempt in Brighton and Hove to rehouse all the homeless people sleeping rough on the streets there, I respectfully ask you, aren’t such souls also prone to heat loss?

It’s up to individuals whether or not they put themselves at risk of developing hypothermia and definitely not up to the state to judge them.

What a pity our rulers don’t share Margaret Thatcher’s libertarian vision of the state being our servant and not our master.

Aled Jones

Southcliffe Road

Bridlington