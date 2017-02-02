Young chefs urged to go for Golden Apron

Organisers of a top cookery competition are searching for Yorkshire’s best young chef.

Last time out, The Golden Apron competition saw Zacharias Abbott, from East Yorkshire, reach the final stage of the prestigious contast.

James Mackenzie, owner of the Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, has teamed up again with the Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School and farming company JSR, near Driffield, to invite teenage chefs to compete for the coveted title of the Golden Apron 2017.

The competition is open to young chefs living in Yorkshire and aged between 14 and 19 years old.

The competition’s last winner, in 2015, was Kurtus Auty, from Selby, then an 18-year-old catering student, who is now working in London at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze. Kurtus said: “It’s been a great year and a great experience, thanks to the Golden Apron.”

For further information and to enter The Golden Apron 2017: www.thegoldenapron.co.uk.

Deadline for entries is Friday 17 February, 2017.