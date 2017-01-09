You're going the wrong way! Drivers struggle with Brid's new one way system

Some drivers are still getting to grips with Bridlington town centre's new one way system and are going the wrong way.

Last week, Bridge Street became a one-way street from east to west, while Manor Street remained one way - but in the opposite direction.

The confused driver still went the wrong way along Bridge Street and Manor Street after passing no-entry signs.

And despite temporary 'no entry' signs warning motorists of the new system, a number of drivers have continued using the old routes.

The confusion was captured in a dash cam video, which shows a driver heading East along Bridge Street, before turning onto Manor Road, on Saturday (January 7).

The owner of the video said: "Something needs to be done. Had this been later in the day, it could be a lot worse."

Currently, a Twitter poll by the Free Press shows 54 per cent of drivers believe the new system is 'driving them mad'.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said the council would keep the system "under constant surveillance" to avoid a "long term issue".