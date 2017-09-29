Yorkshire's best spots for a digital detox break

We’re all guilty of being a little too attached to our phones, tablets and computers, but taking a break from technology is easier said than done

All of these Yorkshire destinations are designed for digital detoxers, so you can recharge your batteries without being plugged in.

Swinton Bivouac

Located within the 2,000-acre Swinton Estate at Masham, near Ripon, Swinton Bivouac offers a glamping experience in one of the most picturesque of spots in the Yorkshire Dales.

Hidden away among the woodland are six secluded tree lodges and a small community of meadow yurts, which sit nestled into the hillside, offering sweeping views of the North Yorkshire countryside.

The secluded setting is ideal for a tranquil escape and the surrounding moorland and valley provides plenty to explore during the day. Be sure to pack some wellies and a torch as there is no electricity on site.

Maythorn and Rowan Yurts

Set in seclusion among 10 acres of woodland on Uppergate Farm near Holmfirth, these luxurious yurts come packed with home comforts.

Complete with an attached shower room, a private hot tub deck, a toasty wood burner, and a heated indoor pool with a sauna and steam room just a short walk away, it’s the most idyllic of locations to relax and unwind.

And if you can bear to tear yourself away from the hot tub, there’s the beautiful Holme Valley to explore, along with the charming village of Holmfirth, famously immortalised in Last of the Summer Wine.

Shepherd’s Delight

If you’re eager for a clean break from the madness of everyday life and desperately craving some peace and quiet, this enchanting shepherd’s hut near Harrogate is the perfect place to head.

Occupying a secluded spot within its own woodland, you’ll only have wildlife for company. There’s absolutely no internet access, so it’s a chance to go off grid completely.

Simple comforts here include a double bed, double glazing and a cosy wood burning stove, as well as the unique experience of using a hot outdoor shower.

And with the Yorkshire Dales to the west and the North York Moors to the east, there’s plenty of scenery to explore on foot or bike.

Humble Bee Farm (pictured above)

At Humble Bee Farm in Flixton, near Scarborough, you can kick back in a luxurious wigwam cabin, a fabulous nomadic yurt or a deluxe bell tent.

There are plenty of nearby beaches, attractions and country walks to keep you entertained, too.

Jollydays

Created with the intent of whisking you back to simpler times, unique tented camp Jollydays, near York, stretches over 15 acres of woodland, and is a great place to get back in touch with nature.

There are no TVs or computers here, but you can look forward to proper beds, fires, toilets, hot showers, barbecues and kitchen facilities. Escape real life for a while and enjoy the peace and quiet in this gorgeous part of North Yorkshire

The Wellness Tree

Located on the sprawling Irton Manor country estate near Scarborough, The Wellness Tree Retreat is designed to leave you feeling relaxed, revitalised and ready to return to daily life with renewed positivity.

The luxury boutique retreats provide use of the property’s stunning grounds and on-site facilities. Whilst on a retreat, you’ll participate in a number of relaxation workshops, including yoga, candle lit mediation and silent woodland walks.

Swaledale Yurts

Situated on the outskirts of the village of Keld in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, you couldn’t ask for a more picture-perfect spot to set up camp.

Surrounded by spectacular scenery and rushing waterfalls, the charming Mongolian yurts sit nestled on the banks of the River Swale.

Comfortable and cosy, here you can experience the joy of a night under canvas in the tranquility of the countryside, while still having delicious meals brought straight to your door.

The Orange Tree

Offering relaxation weekends, yoga breaks, spa days and therapeutic treatments, this quaint guesthouse in Pickering is a strictly stress-free zone.

Sitting just outside the peaceful village of Rosedale Abbey in the North York Moors National Park, it is a welcoming place to completely relax, escape and re-energise.

There are plenty of deluxe facilities to enjoy on-site, including a jacuzzi hot tub and sauna. Thanks to The Orange Tree’s rural setting, you’ll never be short of places to explore on a bracing scenic walk.

North Star Club

Tucked away within 500 acres of rugged woodland in the serene Yorkshire Wolds near York, the North Star Club seamlessly weaves luxury and comfort into an untamed forest setting.

Home to eight rustic woodland suites – each featuring a large veranda, spacious sitting room, bedroom and a spa style bathroom – this is an enchanting place to enjoy your digital detox.