Yorkshire's best beards return to seaside town

Beard lovers have been invited to meet the owners of Yorkshire's most impressive facial sculptings.

Yorkshire Beard Day returns on March 4 with an afternoon event at the Scarborough Spa Complex.

The free day out in the building's Sun Court will see the crowning of the Yorkshire Beard 2017 winner at a special evening banquet.

The gathering of impressively whiskered men and their friends has been organised by the British Beard Club.

Visitors can enjoy live music, vintage gramophone records, artists, beer, games and competitions, and sample stalls selling eccentric beard products such as oil, balms, combs, wax and even knitted beards.

The fun starts at 6pm and continues into the night, with the competition judges announcing category winners from 6pm onwards.