Yorkshire named best in the country for fish and chips

Friday has long been fish supper night and now Yorkshire has been crowned the best place in the country for the traditional meal.

Today is national fish and chip day and figures from the National Federation of Fish Friers show the county has around 1,700 fish and chip shops, more than any other county.

In the Magpie Café in Whitby, North Beach Fish and Chips in Bridlington and the Wetherby Whaler, the region also has some of the most famous fish and chip restaurants in the country.

Fryers from each took the tradition of seaside fish and chips to the world-famous Chelsea flower show last week on the Welcome to Yorkshire garden.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Yorkshire fish and chips are the best in the world, and we were delighted to showcase them on the beach at our spectacular garden at Chelsea.”

He added: “There’s no better way to round off the half-term break than a trip out for traditional fish and chips.”

Ian Robson, owner of The Magpie, added they hoped to be serving them back in Whitby “very soon” after the business was ravaged by fire four weeks ago.

More than a fifth of Yorkshire people visit fish and chip shops every week, with 56 per cent buying fish and chips to eat in the home as a family meal and 80 per cent go at least once a year to a fish and chip shop.