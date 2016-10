The members of YFoto photography group have produced a wide variety of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy

A feast for the eyes this time around includes two scenes from Flamborough by Chrys Mellor and Peter Toney, an unusual reflection taken at Bridlington Harbour by Denise Feast and a picture of geese taking off by Noel Malone.

Harbour Reflections by Denise Feast.

He also provides a great boxing action photograph taken at the Spa.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Train Levers by Chris Rushton.

Street Food by Chris Rushton.

Boxing at the Spa by Noel Malone.

Mass Take Off by Noel Malone.