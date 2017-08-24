YFoto members focus on cliffs life

Themes of the sea, cliffs and associated wildlife feature strongly in the YFoto Club’s latest photographic offering.

Chrys Mellor and Bob Taylor focus on the wonderful cliffs at Flamborough while Tom Buck and Robert Graham concentrate on the birds that use the cliffs to nest.

Briel Newk by Chrys Mellor.

Bob Taylor also has captured lobster pots piled high at Whitby while Muriel Hudson put a superb reflection in the frame at Scarborough’s Peasholm Park.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Reflections at Peasholm Park by Muriel Hudson.

Puffin by Tom Buck.

The Bay by Tom Buck.

Lobster Pots Whitby Harbour by Bob Taylor.