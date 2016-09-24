YFoto Club - picture special

This month, members of the YFoto Photography Club have captured some great landscapes and wildlife scenes for the Bridlington Free Press readers to enjoy.

Chris Rushton took a great photo of a hover fly while Noel Malone captured a stag bellowing its dominance.

Bridlington South Beach by Bob Taylor.

Bridlington has helped provide the inspiration for other photos including a fantastic sunset shot of the harbour, some breakers on south beach and a fisherman checking out some of his catch.

For more details about the YFoto club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Hover Fly by Chris Rushton.

Flamborough by Cindy Kotler.

Fish Supper by Chrys Mellor.

Deer Stud by Noel Malone.