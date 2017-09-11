Writing workshop inspired by nature

Calling all nature lovers – an event at Flamborough may be write up your street.

A ‘Nature Writing’ workshop hosted by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will introduce you to new way to enjoy wildlife.

The workshop will take place at the Living Seas Centre at Flamborough’s South Landing this Saturday (16 September) between 10am and 2pm.

Nature lovers will learn to shape their experiences in a way that others will enjoy reading, gaining inspiration from the beach and woodland in the company of one of the Centre’s experts.

Workshop leader Tamsin Constable said: “Feeling connected to nature does wonderful things. It boosts health and wellbeing, in all kinds of ways that we’re only just beginning properly to understand. Writing is a great way to increase that connection.

“And if people can write about nature in a way that others will enjoy reading, then special places such as the Living Seas Centre can have an even greater reach.”

Living Seas Centre manager Anthony Hurd said, “We already run lots of nature-based activities, but this is the first time we’ve offered nature-writing at the Centre.

“The workshop is open to everyone – you don’t need to know anything about nature or writing because this is the best way to learn about both!”