Work starts at clifftop coach park

Work to convert the car park in Limekiln Lane into the town’s new coach park began this week.

The project is expected to take six months to complete, meaning the new facility will be ready for the start of the 2018 summer season.

Moving the coach park to the clifftops was given planning permission earlier this year, despite objections from hundreds of Bridlington residents.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The works involve alterations to the existing car park to create designated coach parking spaces and replace the existing facility off Hilderthorpe Road.

“The scheme includes the construction of a new access route for vehicles and improved parking facilities for up to 30 coaches, along with landscaping and footway links. Other works include the construction of a priority traffic system on Limekiln Lane.

“The contractor carrying out the works on behalf of the council is C R Reynolds Ltd from Hessle.

“During the construction period, site traffic will be restricted to enter and leave the site from the north only, using only Sewerby Road and Limekiln Lane. Normal site working hours will be Monday to Friday 7.30am to 5pm and Saturdays 8am to 1pm, if required.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to people in the area during these works, but assure people that any inconvenience will be kept to an absolute minimum.

“The improved coach parking facilities contribute towards the Bridlington Area Action Plan by enabling the release of the Hilderthorpe Coach Park for redevelopment, once the highway improvements are complete in 2018.”