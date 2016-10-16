Woman rescued from drowning in choppy Bridlington seas

A young woman is "very lucky" to be alive tonight after she was washed out to sea in Bridlington and rescued by a mystery man.

The woman, who is now recovering at Scarborough Hospital, was pulled out by a large wave at around 5pm today (Sunday October 16).

Bridlington Coastguard helicopter. Courtesy Andy Brompton.

She had been stood on a slipway with her boyfriend at South Pier, according to Bridlington RNLI press officer, Andy Brompton.

Andy said: "He lost total sight of her. He tried to throw a life ring, but he just couldn't see her. She was quickly pulled along the sea wall towards the Spa.

"Our inshore lifeboat was paged immediately by the Coastguard , who also made there way towards the scene and sent the helicopter."

Mr Brompton said a passerby saved the woman by tossing her a safety ring and pulling her in - after she had been in the water for "at least seven minutes".

Bridlington RNLI were called to the scene immediately. Courtesy Andy Brompton.

"She is a very, very lucky woman," Andy added.

"Our coxswain, Stuart Tibbett and Grant Walkington, drove straight to the scene and she had already been pulled out.

"They administered oxygen and kept her wrapped up warm before the ambulance arrived."

The woman was taken to Scarborough Hospital to be checked over for hypothermia and secondary drowning.