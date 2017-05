Paramedics, coastguards and Bridlington’s lifeboat crew teamed up to help a passenger who suffered an injury while riding on the speedboats in the harbour.

The teams were called at around 3pm on Saturday, when a woman slipped and fell from her seat on to the floor of the boat. She had suffered a back injury so the speedboat owners called for help, and the inshore lifeboat was launched. The emergency services worked together to move the casualty from the speedboat and into a waiting ambulance.