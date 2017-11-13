Woman assaulted at Bridlington cafe

An appeal has been launched after a woman was assaulted at a cafe in Bridlington.

Humberside Police want to identify this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Mary's Cafe in Bridlington.

The alleged incident occurred on Princess Terrace on September 11.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you recognise him, were in the premises at the time or have any information please call 101 quoting reference 16/39509/17."