Woman airlifted to hospital after collapsing on shoreline

A woman was airlifted to hospital after collapsing at Thornwick Bay, in East Yorkshire last night.

A 999 call was made around 9.25pm after the woman was unable to find her way off the beach in darkness.

Air-sea rescue helicopter

When Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team arrived they heard her shouting and found her in a "distressed" state, lying cold and wet at the water's edge.

The rescuers started making their way with her off the beach but her condition deteriorated and she was "collapsing and drifting in and out of consciousness."

Rescue Helicopter 912 was called and she was winched on board.

Bridlington Coastguard said on their Facebook page: "The team would like to thank the 2 members of the public, Luke & Lewis, YAS Paramedics and the crew of R912 for their assistance during the incident and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery."