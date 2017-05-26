Winners John and Nancy’s diamond day

Flamborough couple John and Nancy Eckersley have been given a national award for their dedicated charity work.

They were given a Diamond Award by Christian Aid, as it marked 60 years of its annual fund-raising week, with a special ceremony in York.

The Eckersleys have have supported Christian Aid for many years, getting sponsored to complete long-distance walks and writing walking books and selling them to raise money for the charity.

Their most recent project was a long-distance walk along the route of the blue double-decker Coastliner buses which bring thousands of holidaymakers to the Bridlington area every year.

John said: “We love walking. It is great to do something we enjoy and at the same time raise money and awareness for the many millions of people who need our help around the world.”

Nancy added: “Walking is the way most people in the world go about their daily lives, to collect water and making a livelihood. They cover many miles because they must.

“Walking in this way helps us to identify with them and challenges us in our comfort and security.”

The couple also encourage others to get involved by speaking in schools and at churches about the difference made to the lives of the world’s poorest people.

Stephanie Cooper, regional coordinator for Christian Aid, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that it is thanks to the dedication and vision of supporters like these diamonds that we are able to not only reach these people in desperate need, but also challenge the causes of poverty and empower people to lift themselves out of poverty at the same time.”