Wind farm fund serves up tennis court cash

Residents in Kilham are benefitting from improved leisure facilities thanks to funding from the Lissett Airfield Community Wind Farm Fund.

The Kilham Playing Fields Association recently received £8,748 towards its £12,498 project to create an all-weather court.

David Sheader of Kilham Playing Fields Association said: “The grant award from Lissett has allowed us to complete large projects and drive the whole idea of sport in the village.”

For further information about the fund, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/lissett-fund.