Win tickets to steam rally

This year’s ever-popular Driffield Steam and Vintage Rally will take place over the weekend of 12 and 13 August.

This is the 28th rally organised by the East Riding Engine Club, which has teamed up with the Bridlington Free Press to give readers the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets for this family event.

Held at the Driffield Showground with all its excellent facilities, the rally attracts more than a thousand exhibits, guaranteeing something of interest for all the family and all ages.

There’s steam galore, from the magnificent ornate Showmans’ steam engines to the workhorse traction engines and steam rollers, and a great line-up of steam cars.

The miniature steam engine section, always a crowd puller, includes several vehicles new to Driffield this year.

It’s not just about steam, however.

Around 200 old tractors of all sizes and ages, some lovingly restored with others still in their work clothes, together with working stationary engines, provide colourful reminders of the rich agricultural heritage of this part of Yorkshire.

But that’s still not all – perhaps the largest section is the vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, commercial and military vehicles... not to leave out the cycles and vintage caravans!

Other attractions include the old-time fair with its steam gallopers, dodgems and even a 1950s ‘Hurricane Jets’ ride for extra excitement.

Then there’s the models and crafts, each in their own hall, and outside there will be a working area and ring events including a heavy haulage demonstration. For those who enjoy retail therapy there is the enlarged market area and other numerous miscellaneous displays.

To win one of five pairs of adult tickets (accompanied children under 16 free) answer the following question:

How many rallies has the East Riding Engine Club organised?

Email your answer to news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk along with your name, address and phone number.

Alternatively you can send your answer on a postcard along with your details to Bridlington Free Press, Newchase Court, Hopper Hill Road, Scarborough, YO11 3yS before the deadline of Friday 28 July.