WIN: Nick Clegg tickets for Sheffield's Off The Shelf this Friday

Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister, is a guest speaker at this year's Sheffield Off The Shelf book festival on Friday and we have TEN tickets to be won.

The 49-year-old Sheffield Hallam MP will reveal all about his role at the heart of the former coalition Government when he talks about his new book Between the Extremes.

It gives a frank account of his experiences of politics, power and defeat.

VIDEO PREVIEW: Nick Clegg among big names at Sheffield's Off The Shelf 2016 book festival

For decades Britain has been divided between Left and Right but now, with nationalism resurgent and mainstream parties in turmoil, new divisions define the country. Part memoir, part road-map, Clegg argues our future will rely more than ever on collaboration, compromise and co-operation.

Clegg offers a frank account of his spectacular rise in the 2010 general election, through his tumultuous years as Deputy Prime Minister, to a brutal defeat in 2015 in order to tell the inside story of this change and reflect on what it means for our future.

He will be in conversation with Dr Andy Price - Head of Politics at Sheffield Hallam University - at the Pennine Theatre, at Sheffield Hallam University's Owen Building, Howard Street, on Friday, September 16, 6pm to 7.30pm.

Now one of the largest literary festivals in the UK, attracting some of the best known names in literature and media to Sheffield, this year's 25th anniversary ff The Shelf line-up includes celebrity chef Hugh Fernley Whittingstall, TV presenter and actor Tony Robinson, award winning journalist John Pilger, Labour's former home Secretary Alan Johnson, New Faces winner, singer and actress Patti Boulaye, artist, illustrator and hip-hop musician Kid Acne and best selling authors such as Nick Hornby,

There will be special events to mark the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, 200 years since the birth of Charlotte Brontë and 100 years since the birth of Roald Dahl.

The festival will also begin a new chapter in its own history,with both the University Of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University working together to support and evolve it, in association with Sheffield City Council and Lottery funded Arts Council England.

