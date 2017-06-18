Williamsons makes new appointment

Williamsons Solicitors, which has an office in Bridlington, has announced a major new appointment.

Expert shipping lawyer Gordon Sewell has joined Williamsons’ civil litigation department.

He will provide maritime law expertise along with civil litigation and defence advocacy after working for two other firms over the past 12 years.

He is also targeting more commercial business.

Bill Waddington, Williamson’ director, said that Mr Sewell had built a strong reputation.

He said: “We are very keen to develop the maritime and regulatory law sector and Gordon can make a big contribution to our practice. He brings high-level experience with him.”

In addition to his shipping interests, Hull-born Mr Sewell is intent on building up more commercial business with Williamsons, which has a Hull head office and Beverley, Driffield and Bridlington branch offices.

He said: “We are a multidisciplinary firm which means there is plenty of support available to deal with any additional issues arising, allowing us to take a belts and braces approach.

“Also where maritime and criminal law converge, it will be a real advantage to tap into advice from the experienced people here. I found a niche in shipping law, but I also dealt with general litigation, which has given me a fairly broad knowledge base.”

Mr Sewell, 37, has appeared in the Admiralty and Commercial Court in London, as well as county and magistrates’ courts and inquests.

When Mr Sewell was in his early 20s he became ‘completely hooked’ on law while studying the subject at A level in anticipation of joining the police. However, due to his aptitude for the subject, his tutor recommended he go to university instead.