Will Tom’s attempt all go swimmingly?

It hasn’t been officially attempted before, accoridng to the RNLI.

But Tom Pagett is looking to complete the first recorded swim from North Landing to South Landing in Flamborough to support the village’s lifeboat crew.

Sunday is the station’s annual fun day and Tom is using the event as the perfect date to try to make history.

He said: “Having grown up in Bridlington, and taken up long distance swimming about five years ago, it’s an obvious route which has been on my mind for the last couple of years.

“After speaking to crew members at Flamborough RNLI and getting support for the attempt, it seemed a great idea to coincide the swim with the fun day.

“Hopefully it’s an opportunity to aid the fund-raising effort, whilst maybe inspiring others to interact more with the sea, and therefore protect it.’

Tom’s challenge around the Headland will start at around 10am and a safety boat will be alongside him as he heads southwards.

An hour later, the lifeboat fun day will get underway at South Landing, home of Flamborough Lifeboat since 1871, with many different activities going on throughout the day.

There will be live entertainment from singer Joe Stevenson as well as a group of folk musicians.

Activities will include face painting, mini digger competitions, the ‘chucky egg chuck’, a bouncy castle and hook-a-duck. There are also prizes galore to be won on the raffle, tombola and bottle stall with refreshments including a barbecue and cake stall.

If there are no emergency call-outs on Sunday, Flamborough’s lifeboat crew will be giving a demonstration during the day and there will be an exercise involving the coastguard rescue helicopter 912.