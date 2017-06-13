Wildlife site rated as top 10 attraction

Visitors to RSPB Bempton Cliffs have rated it as one of the UK’s top ten natural attractions.

Popular travel website TripAdvisor has revealed the wildlife site is now at number five in the UK’s best-rated natural outdoor attractions.

Around 665,000 attractions are currently listed on the travel website.

The award-winning nature reserve at Bempton is the only RSPB site to make the list and is in very illustrious company.

Also amongst the top 10 are Glen Coe in Scotland and Rossili Bay in Wales.

Visitor experience manager Sarah Aitken said the rating was a credit to the team, whose entire approach is about ensuring visitors have a day to remember

She said: “Being one of the UK’s best is an incredible achievement.

“TripAdvisor reviews are important because they’re written by the public who can be as honest as they like – there’s no obligation to say nice things.

“So we’re delighted when visitors rate us so highly – one reviewer even thought we were better than the Galapagos Islands.”

This summer scientists from the RSPB are asking members of the public to play a pivotal role in helping to save UK puffins by becoming members of the ‘Puffarazzi’ and snapping images of the unmistakable seabird.

By photographing puffins carrying fish in their bills for their chicks, visitors to colonies across the country throughout June and July will be able to play an important role in helping to stop the decline of this seabird.

Once uploaded to the Project Puffin webpage, RSPB scientists will analyse the photos and identify the fish to build up a better picture of what puffins in the UK and Ireland are feeding their chicks, and perhaps why some colonies are thriving whilst others continue to struggle.

For more details about Project Puffin, where you can find puffins, and how you can become a member of the ‘Puffarazzi’, visit www.rspb.org.uk/projectpuffin.