Wildlife sight is an otter delight

An East Riding-based wildlife photographer had an unforgettable start to the New Year when he spotted a wild mother and cub otter at a Yorkshire Wolds nature reserve – who went on to pose for a stunning sequence of photographs.

The striking images have delighted naturalists in the area.

With improvements in river quality and artificial otter homes, called holts, installed by charities such as the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust on nearby rivers, the renowned ‘River King’ is making a comeback.

Steve said: “It was a bitterly cold, sub zero day but well worth the wait. The otters came back and forth about three times to the small marsh where I had based myself, and on the last visit they stayed for around 20 minutes with the adult trying to break the ice.”

Tom Marshall, project manager on Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Nature Tourism programme, said: “These breath-taking shots show that East Yorkshire is firmly stamping its mark on the wildlife watching map. We already know that our coastline has a huge amount to offer those seeking their own ‘Springwatch’ experience, but encounters like this highlight that there is also plenty to discover in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds too.”