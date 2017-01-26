Wildlife centre looks for pool of volunteers

A popular wildlife attraction in the Bridlington area is looking for nature-minded volunteers.

The Living Seas Centre at Flamborough, run by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, is hosting an open day in February so anyone interested in volunteering at the site can find out more.

The open day, on Thursday 2 February, will take place between 10am and 3pm.

Manager Anthony Hurd said: “Come along and find out what’s available to you and meet the team.

“We have a wonderful welcoming group of volunteers here at the centre who help in all kinds of ways.

“This year I have developed a range of new roles specifically for those who would like to get involved with our education and events work.

“Its lots of fun taking people rockpooling; helping them to find the crabs, fish and anemones. All the training you need will be provided by myself and the team so there is nothing to worry about.”

If you would like to find out more about volunteering email livingseas@ywt.org.uk, or contact the trust on 01904 659570.