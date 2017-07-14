Wild challenge plea after survey sees fall in wildlife

The RSPB is asking people in East Yorkshire to take up the Wild Challenge and uncover creatures living in their garden after a new survey saw a drop in sightings of some of our favourite wildlife.

Results from this area showed hedgehogs were seen in almost 80% of gardens or outdoor spaces.

Great crested newts were rarely seen in gardens.

Survey participants were asked to keep an eye out for foxes and stoats. The results showed that foxes remained a common garden visitor.

Visit rspb.org.uk/wildchallenge to find out more about the Wild Challenge.

11% of East Yorkshire residents have had a grass snake in their garden.