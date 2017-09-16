Wide variety of images on show

This month’s offering from the YFoto Photography Club features a wide range of topics, from nature and statues to the Queen Elizabeth ship and a black and white train buffer.

Bob Taylor has caught a gull in full flight with the lighthouse in the background, while Muriel Hudson visited North Landing for her classic picture.

North Landing by Muriel Hudson.

Chrys Meller focused on a teasel head, Thomas Buck captured a rabbit and Chris Rushton found beauty in a humble train buffer.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Gull In Flight by Bob Taylor.

Filey Fisherman by Bob Taylor.

Rabbit by Thomas Buck.

Train Buffer by Chris Rushton.