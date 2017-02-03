Why was Brid's park and ride making a loss?

Bridlington’s park and ride cost ratepayers more than £100,000 after only generating a profit twice in six years.

The Free Press can reveal the facility made a total combined loss of £109,190, between 2011 and 2015.

It did make a profit of £45,301 in 2013 - but lost £40,046 in 2011, £37,640 in 2012, £59,344 in 2014 and £17,461 in 2015.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the facility also made a profit in the last financial year.

Last March, the site’s manager said the number of people using the site had risen “gradually”.

The improvement was attributed to the introduction of a new route that included East Riding Leisure Bridlington, and extending the service until 8pm.

Bob Hillery, president of Bridlington Tourism Association, said the facility is vital to Bridlington’s vitality after the loss of Beaconsfield Car Park.

“They have taken a huge car park away, so people can’t not use the park and ride. They were talking about creating another one at Lime Kiln Lane Car Park - there’s supposed to be an ongoing parking review.”

In 2011, 30,537 vehicles used the park and ride, riding to 34,573 in 2012, 38,964 in 2013, 38,745 in 2014 and 41,243 in 2015.

Mr Hillery said: “Instead of charging people to use the bus, you [could] charge them to park their cars.

“A lot of pensioners want to use their bus passes, which means they would park free and travel free.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The park and ride facility in Bridlington is a relatively new operation which has required a number of one-off costs such as surface maintenance, replacement buses and improved ticket machines which does impact on the profit or loss made. There are also toilets on site as well as a manned information point which are also funded by the park and ride.

“In 2013/14, the income from the park and ride was unusually high and that, coupled with the landtrain not in operation due to bathing water improvement works being carried out by Yorkshire Water, resulted in a small profit.

“In 2015/16, the facility made a profit and, with the extension of the bus route to take in the new £25million East Riding Leisure Bridlington, as well as operating until 8pm during the peak season, we are confident that at the end of the 2016/17 financial year, it will be operating at a profit again.”