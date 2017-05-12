Who will you vote for? - The candidates are confirmed

Voters will have six candidates to choose from on the ballot paper at next month’s General Election.

The list of candidates has been confirmed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sir Greg Knight, who has represented the area since 2001, will again be standing for the Conservatives.

Two members of Hull City Council, Alan Clark and Carl Minns, have been put forward as the choice for Labour and the Liberal Democrats respectively.

Also on the paper will be Andrew Dennis, who is from the Harrogate area, and is the UKIP candidate, while Nafferton’s Michael Jackson is representing the Green Party.

The Yorkshire Party will be fielding a candidate, Bridlington hotelier Tim Norman.

The elction takes place on Thursday, June 8, and votes will be counted at Driffield Leisure Centre.