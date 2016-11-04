Who is shooting 'magnificent' birds of prey near Bridlington?

A bird of prey that was badly injured when it was shot has prompted a police appeal for information.

X-rays showed the marsh harrier peppered with shotgun pellets after it was found in a field near Sledmere in September.

Despite its injuries, three weeks of intensive care resulted in it making a full recovery and being released back into the wild.

PC Jez Walmsley, Wildlife Crime Officer for Ryedale, said: "All of the residents of Ryedale should be proud to share our environment with such magnificent birds of prey, and we should all strive to protect them."

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as the shooting took place on the county's border.

Anyone with infromation should dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Jeremy Walmsley or email jeremy.walmsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12160164830.