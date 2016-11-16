Who has made it on to Exceptional awards shortlist?

The shortlists for the first Bridlington’s Exceptional People awards night have been announced.

The awards have been set up by the Promenades Shopping centre as a way of rewarding people who have made a difference to their local community.

In the running for the top prize in the seven categories are:

Child Of Courage

Evie Ripley

Jack Coulam

Bethany Lee

Community Local Hero

Jean Wormwell (Pensioners Action Group East Riding)

Paula King (Bridlington Town Council clerk)

Chris Kirkham (Burlington Jackdaws)

Local Business

East Riding College – Archers Restaurant

North Man Coffee

Victoria Mill Priory Menswear

Fisherman of the Year

Jack Sanderson

Lee Warters

Ben Woolford

Volunteer of the Year

Julie Edwards and Caroline Makin (Argos charity work)

Joanne Miles and Adele (Hangout youth club)

Tracy Roberts (Lost and Found Animal Group)

Good Neighbour

Nick and Julie Cook

Elaine Seed

Shirley Johnson

Bravery Award

Katie Holland

Katie Toulman

Joshua Beasley

Maria Kamper, Promenades Shopping Centre manager, said: “There is something quite extraordinary about the sacrifices ordinary people are making every day in Bridlington to maintain and improve our community.

“They quietly go about their business, not seeking any recognition, and this is a fantastic opportunity to tell them how important they are and how grateful we are.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at Bridlington Spa on Friday, December 2.

The event will also raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

○ Read more about all of the people on the shortlists in next week’s Free Press