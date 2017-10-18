Who has made awards shortlists?

Here are the shortlists for the seven categories in Bridlington’s second Extraordinary People Awards.
The cream of the community will be recognised at a ceremony at Bridlington Spa on Friday, November 17.
It is organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre, which has had the tricky job of getting the shortlists down to three.
Find out more about why they have been chosen in this week’s Free Press.
Spirit of Youth Award
Sophie Coates, Amber Todd and Eve Gascoigne
Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award
Joshua Beasley, David Stamper and the Tour de Bridlington team and Angela Langton
Volunteer of the Year Award
Mark and Rebecca Howley, Carole Beilby and The Hinge Centre
Coastal Hero Award
RNLI lifeguards, The Holderness Fishing Industry Group and Bridlington Harbour Commissioners
Community Local Hero Award
Andy Stockdale and Rosemary Wood, Liam Dealtry and Bridlington Health Trainers
Shaping the Future Award
John Gibson MBE, Stuart Hicken and Sarah Bone
Business, Tourism and Arts Award
Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park, Baron Shellfish Bridlington and East Riding of Yorkshire Council Tourism Services
