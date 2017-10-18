Who has made awards shortlists?

Here are the shortlists for the seven categories in Bridlington’s second Extraordinary People Awards.

The cream of the community will be recognised at a ceremony at Bridlington Spa on Friday, November 17.

It is organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre, which has had the tricky job of getting the shortlists down to three.

Find out more about why they have been chosen in this week’s Free Press.

Spirit of Youth Award

Sophie Coates, Amber Todd and Eve Gascoigne

Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award

Joshua Beasley, David Stamper and the Tour de Bridlington team and Angela Langton

Volunteer of the Year Award

Mark and Rebecca Howley, Carole Beilby and The Hinge Centre

Coastal Hero Award

RNLI lifeguards, The Holderness Fishing Industry Group and Bridlington Harbour Commissioners

Community Local Hero Award

Andy Stockdale and Rosemary Wood, Liam Dealtry and Bridlington Health Trainers

Shaping the Future Award

John Gibson MBE, Stuart Hicken and Sarah Bone

Business, Tourism and Arts Award

Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park, Baron Shellfish Bridlington and East Riding of Yorkshire Council Tourism Services