Who are Milo and Sally's owners?

Volunteers at an animal charity were left scratching their heads after two cats were dumped in a churchyard.

They were found by two young boys at Bridlington Cemetery, trapped inside a cardboard box with no air holes.

Scrawled on the box were the names “Milo and Sally” - leaving RSPCA volunteers stumped.

But Rita Bailey, the Bridlington branch of the RSPCA’s cat coordinator, believes they may have been stolen.

She said: “It’s a bit of a mystery. The vets believe they are a few months old.The male had been neutered, so we don’t get this at all.”

Because the cats’ names were written on the outside of the box, Rita’s colleague, Kay Harrison,believes they may have been stolen.

Kay said: “The cats will have to be advertised for seven days to allow their owner time to come forward and claim them.

“It may not be their owner who dumped them - or they could have been stolen.”

Sadly, discoveries like this have become commonplace in Bridlington.

A boy and his father came across a number of kittens in woodland at Sewerby.

And the increasing number of unwanted cats means the RSPCA are becoming overwhelmed.

“We have got quite a lot of cats in the cattery at the moment,” added Rita.

“People need to think twice before buying cat.

“They need neutering, fleaing, worming and food.

“That’s going to cost money, so they need to think before getting a pet.”

Luckily for Milo and Sally, the furry friends found their way to Priory View Vets, where they are being loved and looked after - and they are in good health.

If anyone recognises the cats as their own and would like to claim then, contact Priory Vets on 01262 674085.