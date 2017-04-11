Where is Bridlington's coach park moving to?

The council have today announced plans to relocate Bridlington's coach park to an exisiting car park.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it will apply for planning permission to transform Limekiln Lane car park into the new coach park.

And residents are invited to see the plans for themselves during a special exhibition at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

A spokesman said: "The project contributes towards the Bridlington Area Action Plan (AAP) by enabling the release of the Hilderthorpe Coach Park for redevelopment once the highway improvements are complete in 2018.

"Proposed works at Limekiln Lane include a new access, an improved surface for coach parking, lighting, drainage and landscaping. When complete, the alterations would accommodate 29 coaches."

The pre-planning exhibition at the leisure centre takes place between 2.30 and 6.30pm, on Wednesday May 3.

Bridlington Town Team will meet at 6.30pm following the exhibition to discuss progress on regeneration in Bridlington, including town centre developments and the Yorkshire Harbour and Marina project.