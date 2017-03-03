Where and when to see the Tour de Yorkshire in your area

The highly anticipated race timings for the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire have been unveiled by Welcome to Yorkshire.

Millions of spectators will line the route for the three-day men’s race and one-day women’s race which run between 28-30 April. The timings have been calculated by anticipating the peloton’s average speed but are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the riders race.

Timings for the newly expanded race caravan have also been included and list the stop off points where fans will be treated to a host of promotional goodies from the official race partners.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as supporters can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the action. Every time I see them I’m astonished by how quickly the peloton travels, but these are the very best riders in the world after all!

“Of course, there is a huge amount of added entertainment planned across the county over the full three days, and be sure to line the route early to see our colourful race caravan and fleet of Yorkshire cycling legends pass through.”

In summary:

Stage One: Friday 28 April – Bridlington to Scarborough, 173km (107.5 miles)

The Stage of the Coast and Wolds will begin at 12:35pm outside Bridlington Spa and the first intermediate sprint will be contested in Pocklington at 1:48pm before the peloton tackle the Côte de Garrowby Hill at 2:06pm. The next categorised climb comes on the Côte de Goathland at 3:42pm, and the race reaches the coastline again at Whitby for the second intermediate sprint point outside Whitby Abbey at 4:03pm. The Côte de Robin Hood’s Bay must then be ascended at 4:19pm before the now legendary finish along Scarborough’s North Bay at 5pm.