When will Bridlington's Currys store reopen?

Bridlington’s Currys store is set for a complete transformation and a jobs boost.

The electronics and appliance store on Bessingby Road has shut for five weeks, while works to fully re-fit the premises are carried out.

Manager, Phillip Harrison said the store will relaunch as a three-in-one business - as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse.

Mr Harrison added: “We are taking on six new members of staff to work with Carphone Warehouse.

“It’s going to be the most up-to-date store in Britain. We have been refurbishing all the stores over the past 18 months.”

The store is set to be completely renovated ahead of the re-opening in March.

It shut its doors last Friday, but will remain partially open to provide customers with advice and assistance.

Mr Harrison said the five weeks of closure will be worth the wait - with more products and services on offer than before.

“People will still be able to come in, but only around three yards into the store - or they can go to our stores in Scarborough and Hull.

“It’s going to look a lot more modern and up-to-date. The last time it was done in 2000, when we first opened. It’s going to be quite futuristic.

“We will start stocking new products like Apple Macs and mobile phones, which we didn’t have before.”

And during the closure period, the six new staff members are being trained to man Carphone Warehouse, and other staff to deal with business customers.

It means clients will have access to similar products that previously could only be purchased further afield.

Mr Harrison added: “We have not been able to do that in Bridlington before. Now, they will have more access to specialist business items.

The store will be officially re-opened on March 8 by Bridlington’s mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry.

And Mr Harrison hinted at a number of special offers being up for grabs at the Bessingby Road store to promote the revamp.

However, details will not be revealed until closer to the store’s re-opening.