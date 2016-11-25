When is Santa Claus coming to town?

Father Christmas is coming back to Bridlington, and his tour of the town will include an extra night this year.

He is again teaming up with his friends from Bridlington Round Table to spread some festive cheer.

Santa on his sleigh around Bridlington last year

Santa and his sleigh will be taking Christmas lists from girls and boys as well as collecting cash for local charities.

Sunday, December 4: Applegarth Lane, Baptist Place, St Mary’s Walk, St Mary’s Crescent, St Alban Road, St George’s Croft, St Cuthbert’s Road, St Chad’s Road, St Wifred’s Road, St Andrew’s Road, St Stephen’s Road, St Thomas’ Road, Queensgate, Dale Road, St John’s Avenue, Borough Road, Britannia Road, Neptune Drive, Scholar’s Way, Brett Street, St John’s Walk, Midway Avenue, Station Avenue, Cambridge Street, Havelock Place

Monday, December 5: Marton Road, Aysgarth Rise, West Crayke, Headlands Close/Drive, Bransdale Road, Airedale Drive, Thorntondale Drive, Cadman Road, Keppel Drive, Mordacks Road, The Crayke, Waterdale Close, Cotterdale Close, Longleat Avenue, Beaulieu Court

Tuesday, December 6: Oakland Road, Ryland Avenue, Oakwell Avenue, Cloverley Road, Sandsacre Road, Sandsacre Avenue, Sandgate Road, Wheatley Drive, Maple Road, Viking Road, Beech Drive, Beacon Road, Sewerby Road, Fortyfoot, Queensgate extension, St Columba Road, Hustler Road, Harland Road, Lambert Road, Nightingale Road.

Wednesday, December 7: Seathorne Walk, Northorpe Rise, Southorpe Close, Burstall Hill, Auburn Close, Owthorne Close, Ravenspurn, Cleeton Way, Parkfield Drive, Nursery Grove, Pasture Rise, Westgate, Easton Road, Boynton Avenue, Leys Road, South Back Lane, Brookland Road, Gypsey Road, Jameson Road, Medforth Road, Prickett Road, Little Beck Road, Wentworth Road.

Sunday, December 11: Bempton Lane, Redwood Way/Close, Darwin Road, North Leas Drive, Amy Johnson Avenue, The Lawns, Orchard Close, Windermere Drive, Nostell Way, Eleanor Avenue, Penny Lane, Rudding Drive, Trentham Drive, Trentham Mews/Close, Thoresby Avenue, Thoresby Close, Newstead Crescent, Harewood Avenue, Danescroft, Marton Road, Pinfold Lane, Pinfold Grove, Pinfold Meadows

Monday, December 12: New Burlington Road, East Road, Hamilton Road, Hilderthorpe Road, Savage Road, Cardigan Road, George Street, St James Road, Kingston Road, Kingsgate, Avocet Way, Curlew Grove, Partridge Close, Tudor Close, Richmond Street, West Street, Albert Street, Windsor Crescent

Tuesday, December 13: Thornton Road, Carnaby Avenue, Ramsey Close, Matson Road, Meadow Road, Greenfield Road, Harrington Road, Matson Road, Cranbeck Close, Bessingby Gate, Thornton Road, Cornfield Crescent, Kent Square, Wright Crescent

Wednesday, December 14: Victoria Road, Wellington Road, St George’s Avenue, Haslemere Avenue, Tennyson Avenue, Travis Street, Holyrood Avenue, Blackburn Avenue, Lansdowne Road, Trinity Road, Flamborough Road, Swanland Avenue, Turner Avenue, Park Avenue, Eight Avenue, Third Avenue, First Avenue.