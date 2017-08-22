What you can do at this weekend’s big sports festival

Bridlington is holding its own Super Saturday of sport on the seafront this weekend. Here’s how you can get involved.

There will be an attempt to play the biggest game of beach volleyball ever on Bridlington beach. It is an unofficial attempt on a world record and will start at 1pm, lasting no more than 15 minutes.

It's the 300th Parkrun at Sewerby on Saturday morning

It will include tournament players, staff, visitors and residents – anybody aged five or over can take part.

It is part of the Yorkshire Series Beach Volleyball Festival on south beach on Saturday from 10am to 4pm, open to all and will be free. It will be the third and final event organised by Yorkshire Series in Bridlington over the summer, part of the Volleyball England Beach Tour and is recognised as a national Three Star event.

It is the 300th Parkrun at Sewerby on Saturday morning. Only 31 runners lined up at the start of the first race in 2011 but the event regularly attracts more than 150 fitness fans each week. Even more are expected for this weekend’s milestone run, which begins at 9am. Register at www.parkrun.org.uk/sewerby

In its six-year history, the Sewerby Parkrun has attracted more than 5,000 participants from 477clubs who have covered a total of 151,295 km (almost four times around the world). Parkrun is a community event run by volunteers aimed at encouraging people to keep fit, healthy and active. Runners of all abilities are welcome.

Not feeling sporty? There are plenty of other events planned. At the volleyball festival on the beach there will also be the slackline school, face painting and balloon modelling, and there is a Stone Art Family Workshop on Bridlington North Beach (near the chalets) from 10am to 4pm for people to try their hand at sculptures with Responsible Fishing UK.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “This will truly be our very own Super Saturday!! This is a great line-up of events, with something for everybody, and I hope that lots of people will join in with the unofficial record attempt on the mass volleyball game, which should be a magnificent sight!”