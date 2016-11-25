What to do this weekend? Visit the Christmas Festival of Food and Drink

A Christmas Festival of Food and Drink will see more than 60 food and drink stalls show off the best of seasonal local produce.

The event will take place at Beverley Minster from 10am to 3.30pm and will feature Christmas flower arranging, cooking demonstrations, on how to make seasonal classics and talks on the art of brewing beer and wine.

There will be lots of fun for children with cookie and cupcake decorating and a visit from the Westwood Lions Santa and his sleigh.

There will be musical entertainment from Beverley Community Choir, The Ukulele Group, Grinigogs and Beverley Brass Band. Admission is free.

On Sunday November 27 there will be the Christmas light switch on and a travelling nativity.

It will include performances from the Church Lads and Lasses Brigade, school choir performances and the travelling nativity.

The event is organised in association with Beverley Town Council, Beverley Lions and the Christmas Lights Appeal Group.