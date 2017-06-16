What’s on in the Bridlington area

Are you looking or something do over the forthcoming week? Here are some options for you to enjoy.

Bempton and Buckton

Village Hall: Live music - Dirty Windows Ukulele Band, Average Leopards Duo and Remarkable Rock Choir. Tickets £5 on the door or from Bempton Post Office or Planetwise Vegan Shop, Prospect Street or call 07974 690210. In aid of Frack Free Bridlington and Villages.

18 June

Foston on The Wolds

Village wide: Garden Open Day between 11am to 4pm. Admission to the gardens is £5 (children free). Programmes available at the Parish Hall along with tea and cakes.

There will be a plant sale and cake stall. In aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

20 June

Carnaby

The Cafe at Park Rose Pottery: Prize Bingo, eyes down at 7.30pm prompt. £6 for 12 games. Raffle. All very welcome. Organised by the North Wolds Lions Club.

24 June

Bridlington

St John’s Burlington Methodist Church: Garden Party/Summer Fair at 2pm. Various stalls, tombola, refreshments. All welcome.

Georgian Tea Rooms, High Street: Book signing event with Linda Ellis and Peter Thompson between 11am and 4pm.

Sunday 25 June

Bridlington

Flamborough

Village Green: Car Boot Sale. Set-up is at 11am, cost £10 per car. All money made from the sale will to go to the village pre school. Contact Heather if you would like more information or to book a stall on 07843 884192. Places are limited.